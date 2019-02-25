25 February 2019 10:26 PM

Guest : Selene Brophy You may have seen this while on a holiday to Thailand, or Bali. Western, mainly white tourists holding up a sign. Basically begging. Asking for a few dollars that will help them get on a plane to their next destination. It's called Beg Packing. Tourists funding their trips by begging for change or selling wares once they reach a destination But is it ever OK to ask other people to help finance your holiday? This idea that you can travel the world for free, that you can rely purely on the kindness of strangers to fund your adventures and to ensure your survival. Travelling is already a privilege for the few. So then begging from locals when you get to the other side, just smacks of the utmost privilege.