Tonight with Lester Podcast

#BeautifulNews


https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/prince-modiba For children used to the fast-paced thrill of soccer, golf can be pretty boring. This left Prince Modiba with a challenge: how do you get kids interested in the sport? When he began coaching youth in Soweto, he had to build their curiosity and skills from the ground up. But Modiba managed to pique their attention, motivating the kids to come back and learn more. In a community where golf used to be inaccessible, Modiba is giving them the chance to swing for success. https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/de-wet-swanepoel Listen up. You may have a hearing problem. But it takes less than two minutes to figure that out thanks to De Wet Swanepoel. He’s the inventor of a nifty phone application that detects difficulty hearing. It’s changing lives, particularly for the younger generation A Professor of Audiology at the University of Pretoria, Swanepoel spent years researching how technology can improve healthcare. His work culminated in the launch of HearZA. https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/mpumelelo-buthelezi-bn Your job doesn’t define your worth. Growing up, Mpumelelo Buthelezi didn’t understand people rummaging through trash. Dump sites were places for scraps and unwanted items. So why were they entering landfills empty-handed, and returning with full bags? As an adult, Buthelezi realised what they were doing and set out to capture their stories, camera in hand. In an ongoing photo series, Buthelezi documents the lives of informal waste collectors in Soweto. https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/stiaan-scheepers Stiaan Scheepers starts his day doing what most kids fear – maths. Addition, subtraction, fractions and division are child’s play to him. Scheepers is a nine-year-old mathematical prodigy capable of crunching complex sums at exhilarating speeds. Numbers don’t intimidate Scheepers. Not when he’s faced far worse. When Scheepers was just three years old, he was diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukemia. At an age when toddlers want to explore and run free, Scheepers had to stay indoors, undergoing chemotherapy. His precocious interest in maths began when he joined his older brother at A+ Students. Though Scheepers was barely out of diapers, the early learning system offered him a method to his genius. Later, it gave him the strength to get through cancer. https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/katya-abedian Dreams, desires and destinies are tricky waters to navigate – especially when you’re a teenager. All Katya Abedian knew was that she had stories to tell. . So she took a brave step into the world of cinematography. Trusting her instincts, Abedian began moulding her own narrative. Her film, Skin Diver, is a dreamy exploration of what it means to accept yourself when the world expects the opposite. To souls struggling to reconcile their differences, Abedian encourages them to hold true to themselves.

Hitting the Big Time

Hitting the Big Time

27 February 2019 10:53 PM
#BeautifulNews

#BeautifulNews

27 February 2019 10:32 PM
Opiod pain crisis

Opiod pain crisis

27 February 2019 9:58 PM
Being a surrogate

Being a surrogate

27 February 2019 9:39 PM
"Animal Whisperer" get's bitten

"Animal Whisperer" get's bitten

27 February 2019 8:57 PM
Woman Zone Story Cafe

Woman Zone Story Cafe

27 February 2019 8:37 PM
Art theft

Art theft

26 February 2019 11:00 PM
Mother City Comedy Festival

Mother City Comedy Festival

26 February 2019 10:45 PM
UCT's The Pitch

UCT's The Pitch

26 February 2019 10:06 PM
Old SA Flag

Old SA Flag

26 February 2019 9:48 PM
Features
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
EWN Headlines
Parly police committee accuses O’Sullivan of intimidation
Parly police committee accuses O’Sullivan of intimidation

This follows a letter written by Paul O'Sullivan threatening a probe into all committee members to check whether they have been captured.
Mbalula was emotional over encounter with Gupta brother, Manuel tells inquiry
Mbalula was emotional over encounter with Gupta brother, Manuel tells inquiry

Former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel has taken the stand at the inquiry, speaking about the ANC NEC meeting that took place in August 2011.
Any corrupt, misleading religious leaders must explain themselves, says Mboro
Any corrupt, misleading religious leaders must explain themselves, says Mboro

Motsoeneng said he'll confront the so-called resurrection Pastor Alph Lukau at his church in Sandton on Thursday afternoon before making his way to the police station to lay criminal complaints against him.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us