25 February 2019 10:43 PM

https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/prince-modiba For children used to the fast-paced thrill of soccer, golf can be pretty boring. This left Prince Modiba with a challenge: how do you get kids interested in the sport? When he began coaching youth in Soweto, he had to build their curiosity and skills from the ground up. But Modiba managed to pique their attention, motivating the kids to come back and learn more. In a community where golf used to be inaccessible, Modiba is giving them the chance to swing for success. https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/de-wet-swanepoel Listen up. You may have a hearing problem. But it takes less than two minutes to figure that out thanks to De Wet Swanepoel. He’s the inventor of a nifty phone application that detects difficulty hearing. It’s changing lives, particularly for the younger generation A Professor of Audiology at the University of Pretoria, Swanepoel spent years researching how technology can improve healthcare. His work culminated in the launch of HearZA. https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/mpumelelo-buthelezi-bn Your job doesn’t define your worth. Growing up, Mpumelelo Buthelezi didn’t understand people rummaging through trash. Dump sites were places for scraps and unwanted items. So why were they entering landfills empty-handed, and returning with full bags? As an adult, Buthelezi realised what they were doing and set out to capture their stories, camera in hand. In an ongoing photo series, Buthelezi documents the lives of informal waste collectors in Soweto. https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/stiaan-scheepers Stiaan Scheepers starts his day doing what most kids fear – maths. Addition, subtraction, fractions and division are child’s play to him. Scheepers is a nine-year-old mathematical prodigy capable of crunching complex sums at exhilarating speeds. Numbers don’t intimidate Scheepers. Not when he’s faced far worse. When Scheepers was just three years old, he was diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukemia. At an age when toddlers want to explore and run free, Scheepers had to stay indoors, undergoing chemotherapy. His precocious interest in maths began when he joined his older brother at A+ Students. Though Scheepers was barely out of diapers, the early learning system offered him a method to his genius. Later, it gave him the strength to get through cancer. https://www.beautifulnews.co.za/stories/katya-abedian Dreams, desires and destinies are tricky waters to navigate – especially when you’re a teenager. All Katya Abedian knew was that she had stories to tell. . So she took a brave step into the world of cinematography. Trusting her instincts, Abedian began moulding her own narrative. Her film, Skin Diver, is a dreamy exploration of what it means to accept yourself when the world expects the opposite. To souls struggling to reconcile their differences, Abedian encourages them to hold true to themselves.