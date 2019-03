26 February 2019 8:38 PM

Guest : Winnie Kunene | Money Life Coach R232 Million , that's how much was won in the recent Powerball draw. eNCA interviewed the unidentified winner earlier today. How does anyone process winning so much money? Was it wise to go on national tv? even if his face wasn't shown? Money Life Coach Winnie Kunene. talks to us about hoe winning such a massive amount of money can affect a person .