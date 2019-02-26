Old SA Flag

26 February 2019 9:48 PM

Guests : Damien Samuels Calvin Gilfelan The Nelson Mandela Foundation Monday announced a court date when the matter of whether gratuitous displays of the old official flag of apartheid South Africa constitutes hate speech, unfair discrimination and harassment based on race, will be heard. In February 2018, the Nelson Mandela Foundation announced that it had made an application to the Equality Court for an order declaring that gratuitous displays of the old official flag of apartheid South Africa constitutes hate speech, unfair discrimination and harassment based on race. The Foundation said in a statement that it is time to acknowledge that the old flag was a symbol of what was a crime against humanity and that its gratuitous public display celebrates that crime and humiliates everyone who fought against it, especially black South Africans. But where do we draw the line between putting apartheid colonial symbols into historical context, and making sure it won't be used for purposes to spread disunity and hate speech.