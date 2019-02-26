UCT's The Pitch

26 February 2019 10:06 PM

Guest : Nomvelo Hlophe You know that show Shark Tank? Where you go in and pitch a business or a product to a bunch of investors. Will the University of Cape Town is having it's own version of the reality tv show. It's inviting former students to pitch their start-up businesses, and if they win, they get 25 thousand rand to their business. We speak to Nomvelo Hlophe - co-founder and CEO of Zaio -a UCT based start-up which assists student developers build an information technology (IT) skills profile through coding challenges and practical experience.