Woman Zone Story Cafe

27 February 2019 8:37 PM

Guest : Nancy Richards The Story Cafe at Women Zone will be hosting author of CHildren of Hope ,Sandy Shell on Saturday 2nd of March at Artscape from 2pm-4pm. In her book Children of Hope, Sandy traces the lives of sixty-four Oromo children taken as slaves in Ethiopia in the late nineteenth century, freed by the British navy and eventually sent to Lovedale Institution, a Free Church of Scotland mission in the Eastern Cape, South Africa, for their safety. Scottish missionaries in Yemen interviewed each of the Oromo children shortly after their liberation, Sandy will share how she worked with these sixty-four life stories as told by the children themselves to create this book.