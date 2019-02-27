"Animal Whisperer" get's bitten

27 February 2019 8:57 PM

Guest : Anna Breytenbach American social media star Kelvin Pena aka Brother Nature is well known for his ability to calm animals, Brother Nature has been in Cape Town seeing the sites and connecting with the wildlife. He's been feeding Cape Fur Seal fish straight from his mouth but a penguin named Jermaine was not impressed with Brother Nature and bite the Animal Whisperer.... Anna Breytenbach , an inter species communicator joins us on the line for more on this story.