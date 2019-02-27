Opiod pain crisis

27 February 2019 9:58 PM

Guest : Martin Drewry, Director of Health Poverty Action Terminally ill patients, predominantly in the Global South, are dying in agony due to repressive drug policies, says a new briefing from Health Poverty Action. The failed ‘war on drugs’ has led many governments in low and middle-income countries to adopt excessively restrictive drug policies - due to the stigma and concern around illegal use - that have reduced access to legal pain medication such as morphine. Global access to pain relief displays stark inequality. The Lancet estimates that the richest 10 per cent of the world's population receives almost 90 per cent of the morphine distributed worldwide