Tonight with Lester Podcast

Opiod pain crisis


Guest : Martin Drewry, Director of Health Poverty Action Terminally ill patients, predominantly in the Global South, are dying in agony due to repressive drug policies, says a new briefing from Health Poverty Action. The failed ‘war on drugs’ has led many governments in low and middle-income countries to adopt excessively restrictive drug policies - due to the stigma and concern around illegal use - that have reduced access to legal pain medication such as morphine. Global access to pain relief displays stark inequality. The Lancet estimates that the richest 10 per cent of the world's population receives almost 90 per cent of the morphine distributed worldwide

Cape Town Pride Celebrations

Cape Town Pride Celebrations

28 February 2019 10:54 PM
The Last Hour

The Last Hour

28 February 2019 10:34 PM
Hiking With Tim Lundy

Hiking With Tim Lundy

28 February 2019 10:14 PM
Tech Talk with Nazareen

Tech Talk with Nazareen

28 February 2019 9:48 PM
Election Misinformation

Election Misinformation

28 February 2019 9:26 PM
Violence & Trauma

Violence & Trauma

28 February 2019 8:55 PM
Hitting the Big Time

Hitting the Big Time

27 February 2019 10:53 PM
#BeautifulNews

#BeautifulNews

27 February 2019 10:32 PM
Being a surrogate

Being a surrogate

27 February 2019 9:39 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
EWN Headlines
Gauteng Health Department locates another missing Life Esidimeni patient
Gauteng Health Department locates another missing Life Esidimeni patient

Georgy van der Merwe is full of smiles as journalists take photos of him next to his family members at his home in Lenasia.
Cele to meet with Polokwane residents to discuss crime after Themane’s death
Cele to meet with Polokwane residents to discuss crime after Themane’s death

Residents have raised concerns about ineffective policing.
Pastor Mboro: I worked hard for my money
Pastor Mboro: I worked hard for my money

Motsoeneng has been criticised for unduly profiting from his own ministry when he went to call out pastor Alph Lukau this week.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us