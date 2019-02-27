BeautifulNews

27 February 2019 10:32 PM

Guest : Mpumelelo Buthelezi Your job doesn’t define your worth. Growing up, Mpumelelo Buthelezi didn’t understand people rummaging through trash. Dump sites were places for scraps and unwanted items. So why were they entering landfills empty-handed, and returning with full bags? In an ongoing photo series, Buthelezi documents the lives of informal waste collectors in Soweto. Rather than face unemployment, they’ve created their own market. Separating rubbish by material, they earn a sum of money for each kilogram of plastic, paper and metal. While less than half of South African households recycle, these collectors are contributing to a more sustainable environment. In the process, they’re saving the country money in landfill space. But it’s often at the risk of their health. Hazardous materials and toxic chemicals leave them vulnerable to disease. Buthelezi’s images attempt to highlight the waste collectors’ efforts and give them the recognition they deserve.