BeautifulNews

Guest : Mpumelelo Buthelezi Your job doesn’t define your worth. Growing up, Mpumelelo Buthelezi didn’t understand people rummaging through trash. Dump sites were places for scraps and unwanted items. So why were they entering landfills empty-handed, and returning with full bags? In an ongoing photo series, Buthelezi documents the lives of informal waste collectors in Soweto. Rather than face unemployment, they’ve created their own market. Separating rubbish by material, they earn a sum of money for each kilogram of plastic, paper and metal. While less than half of South African households recycle, these collectors are contributing to a more sustainable environment. In the process, they’re saving the country money in landfill space. But it’s often at the risk of their health. Hazardous materials and toxic chemicals leave them vulnerable to disease. Buthelezi’s images attempt to highlight the waste collectors’ efforts and give them the recognition they deserve.

Cape Town Pride Celebrations

28 February 2019 10:54 PM
The Last Hour

28 February 2019 10:34 PM
Hiking With Tim Lundy

28 February 2019 10:14 PM
Tech Talk with Nazareen

28 February 2019 9:48 PM
Election Misinformation

28 February 2019 9:26 PM
Violence & Trauma

28 February 2019 8:55 PM
Hitting the Big Time

27 February 2019 10:53 PM
Opiod pain crisis

27 February 2019 9:58 PM
Being a surrogate

27 February 2019 9:39 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
EWN Headlines
Gauteng Health Department locates another missing Life Esidimeni patient
Georgy van der Merwe is full of smiles as journalists take photos of him next to his family members at his home in Lenasia.
Cele to meet with Polokwane residents to discuss crime after Themane’s death
Residents have raised concerns about ineffective policing.
Pastor Mboro: I worked hard for my money
Motsoeneng has been criticised for unduly profiting from his own ministry when he went to call out pastor Alph Lukau this week.

