Violence & Trauma

28 February 2019 8:55 PM

Guest : Ryland Fisher | Author, Consultant Father Michael Lapsley | Director at Institute for Healing of Memories | Writer and Activist Ryland Fisher's recently posed an interesting op-ed in the week. Whether South Africans, individually and collectively needed counselling following the 1994 negotiated settlement to democracy. And because we haven't, are we suffering the consequences today. If we look at the levels of violences, abuse, crime, and the particular level of cruelty why are we a messed up in the head? And whether this trauma is being transferred inter-generationally.