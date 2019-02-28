Tonight with Lester Podcast

Election Misinformation


Guest : Chris Roper | Senior Nightfellow at Code For Africa, International Centre For                                     Journalists | Tel: 0832772082              Ben Nimmo | Writer, Linguist. Security Studies Analyst With our national government elections happening on the 8th of May 2019 how do we make sure we are not fooled by misinformation ? Code 4 Africa is currently hosting workshops on how journalists can distinguish between fact and fiction. Code4Africa deputy director Chris Roper Writer, linguist. security studies analyst Nimmo joins us now to talk us through the fog of being on line during an elections period.

Beautiful News

Beautiful News

4 March 2019 10:56 PM
Block Chain can help build democaries

Block Chain can help build democaries

4 March 2019 10:36 PM
Grrrrl Camp

Grrrrl Camp

4 March 2019 9:58 PM
Work From Home And be More Productive

Work From Home And be More Productive

4 March 2019 9:32 PM
Protection Orders Help Victims of Abuse

Protection Orders Help Victims of Abuse

4 March 2019 9:06 PM
SAPS let me down

SAPS let me down

4 March 2019 8:57 PM
Ellen Pakkies Movie wins big at SAFTAS

Ellen Pakkies Movie wins big at SAFTAS

4 March 2019 8:32 PM
Neurocybernetics

Neurocybernetics

3 March 2019 10:35 PM
District Six

District Six

3 March 2019 10:02 PM
Hypes and Hoaxes

Hypes and Hoaxes

3 March 2019 9:43 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
Anti-abuse group to challenge NPA over Child Sex Act section
Anti-abuse group to challenge NPA over Child Sex Act section

This after it emerged that a former Bryanston High School sports coach was supposedly shielded from a criminal inquiry by the school amid sexual assault claims.
Eskom appoints team to review operation maintenance
Eskom appoints team to review operation maintenance

This is part of the many interventions Eskom will be looking into as it tries to sort out its challenges including ageing infrastructure and rolling blackouts.
More fuel price hikes to hit South Africans
More fuel price hikes to hit South Africans

South Africans will be hit with yet another fuel price increase next month thanks to tax hikes, which come into effect.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us