Election Misinformation

28 February 2019 9:26 PM

Guest : Chris Roper | Senior Nightfellow at Code For Africa, International Centre For Journalists | Tel: 0832772082 Ben Nimmo | Writer, Linguist. Security Studies Analyst With our national government elections happening on the 8th of May 2019 how do we make sure we are not fooled by misinformation ? Code 4 Africa is currently hosting workshops on how journalists can distinguish between fact and fiction. Code4Africa deputy director Chris Roper Writer, linguist. security studies analyst Nimmo joins us now to talk us through the fog of being on line during an elections period.