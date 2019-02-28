Guest : Reyaan Traut we kick off the Last Hour with Reyaan Trout, whose practising for his first ever Argus Cycle tour, remember Reyaan joined us a while ago on the show to talk about how his life changed after he lost an arm in a motorbike accident Tonight we are Joined by Matthew Van As, Festival Director of Cape Town Pride which has been going since 22 February to 3 March 2019. This years theme is “I AM ME – no excuses, no regrets,”
The Last Hour
|
4 March 2019 10:56 PM
|
4 March 2019 10:36 PM
|
4 March 2019 9:58 PM
|
4 March 2019 9:32 PM
|
4 March 2019 9:06 PM
|
4 March 2019 8:57 PM
|
4 March 2019 8:32 PM
|
3 March 2019 10:35 PM
|
3 March 2019 10:02 PM
|
3 March 2019 9:43 PM