Hypes and Hoaxes

3 March 2019 9:43 PM

Guest : Arthur Goldstruck The Momo Challenge warned that an online ghoul could someone connect with your kids while they were watching perfectly innocent videos of peppa pig, or whatever fancies their liking on youtube. The online figure would then apparently instruct your kid to inflict self harm. It was apparently amplified by celebs like Kim Kardashian who shared the warning on her instagrams. Websites like the Daily Mail, and some reputable outlets warned that police were aware of this and asked parents to be vigilant. And while reports claimed that some kids have been targeted, not one person actually went on record. Text book internet hoax.