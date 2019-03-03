3 March 2019 10:02 PM

Guest : Shahied Ajam We regularly update on where plans are for Districts. It's a scar in our inner city that desperately needs to be healed. Now, District Six claimants are rejecting a government’s plan to speed up the restitution process. District 6 Working Committee said they would continue the fight to return to the historic area they were forcibly removed from during apartheid. The Western Cape High Court in November ordered the Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform to formulate its plan and submit it last week. The plan was required to include a conceptual layout for the redevelopment of District Six; funding details and budgets; time frames for the plan’s implementation; and a methodology that would be applied in allocating residential units. But, the District 6 Working Committee is unhappy, and say they're ready to fight for what's there's.