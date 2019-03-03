Neurocybernetics

3 March 2019 10:35 PM

Guest : Michael Kawitsky Michael Kawitsky's self-published Journey To Everywhere sheds light on the fascinating untold story of 90s counterculture, the early days of South African internet, and the cyberpunks who cobbled it all together as they went along. But it does so through a unique lens, one man’s quest for enlightenment – both spiritual and digital – for himself and everyone else. Using a mix of the, then newly emerging internet and liberal use of hallucinogenic drugs, Schwann ventures into serious intellectual communion with other people from around the world.