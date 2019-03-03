Neurocybernetics

Tonight with Lester Podcast

Guest : Michael Kawitsky Michael Kawitsky's self-published Journey To Everywhere sheds light on the fascinating untold story of 90s counterculture, the early days of South African internet, and the cyberpunks who cobbled it all together as they went along. But it does so through a unique lens, one man’s quest for enlightenment – both spiritual and digital – for himself and everyone else. Using a mix of the, then newly emerging internet and liberal use of hallucinogenic drugs, Schwann ventures into serious intellectual communion with other people from around the world.

The Bold & The Beautiful

5 March 2019 10:39 PM
Last Minute Preparations For The Cycle Tour

5 March 2019 10:37 PM
The Book Shop

5 March 2019 9:39 PM
Chase Rhys : Kinnes

5 March 2019 8:58 PM
Winnie Mandela International

5 March 2019 8:36 PM
Beautiful News

4 March 2019 10:56 PM
Block Chain can help build democracies

4 March 2019 10:36 PM
Grrrrl Camp

4 March 2019 9:58 PM
Work From Home And be More Productive

4 March 2019 9:32 PM
Protection Orders Help Victims of Abuse

4 March 2019 9:06 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
SA Reserve Bank still sees 2019 growth at 1.7%
Governor Lesetja Kganyago said rising fuel and electricity prices posed a domestic risk to the inflation outlook.
Police arrest man in connection with deadly Newlands East taxi accident
This follows an accident in Newlands East earlier on Wednesday morning in which three female learners were killed.
Angry residents block Durban highway after 3 pupils killed in taxi accident
It’s alleged that the driver of the vehicle skipped a traffic light and rammed into the pupils who are understood to have been making their way to school.

