Guest : Jarrid Geduld SAFTA's . The film scooped the Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director & Best Achievement in Original Music. The film tells the story of Ellen Pakkies - a story that most of you are familiar with. A story of a women who after torment at the hands of her drug addicted son, she finally ended it all by strangling him to death. Now, SAFTA Award winner for best male in a feature film Jarrid Geduld plays the role of Ellen Pakkie's son Abie, and he joins us on the line now.
Ellen Pakkies Movie wins big at SAFTAS
|
6 March 2019 10:50 PM
|
6 March 2019 9:50 PM
|
6 March 2019 9:33 PM
|
6 March 2019 8:57 PM
|
6 March 2019 8:34 PM
|
5 March 2019 10:39 PM
|
5 March 2019 10:37 PM
|
5 March 2019 9:39 PM
|
5 March 2019 8:58 PM
|
5 March 2019 8:36 PM