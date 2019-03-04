Ellen Pakkies Movie wins big at SAFTAS

4 March 2019 8:32 PM

Guest : Jarrid Geduld SAFTA's . The film scooped the Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director & Best Achievement in Original Music. The film tells the story of Ellen Pakkies - a story that most of you are familiar with. A story of a women who after torment at the hands of her drug addicted son, she finally ended it all by strangling him to death. Now, SAFTA Award winner for best male in a feature film Jarrid Geduld plays the role of Ellen Pakkie's son Abie, and he joins us on the line now.