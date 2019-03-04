Tonight with Lester Podcast

SAPS let me down


Guest : Debbie On Sunday night we played you a clip of a very frustrated and angry woman. She had woken up in her home to find a burglar in her bedroom. The man fled the house and the shaken woman headed off to Milnerton SAPS to report the matter. In her heartfelt video she posted on social media, the woman says the cops refused to come to her house because they have too few vehicles and staff on a weekend. And they also refused to look for fingerprints leaving her at her wits end.

Win
Ex-PIC IT boss says she was forced to sign R7m settlement to leave
Ex-PIC IT boss says she was forced to sign R7m settlement to leave

Vuyokazi Menye said she was suspended by former CEO Dan Matjila after initially refusing to hand over the PIC’s system administration passwords so that he could find out the identity of the whistleblower in the organisation.
City Power working to restore power to Fordsburg, Mayfair after outages
City Power working to restore power to Fordsburg, Mayfair after outages

A substation experienced a total loss of power on Wednesday night, plunging several suburbs in the south and west of Johannesburg into darkness.
Sports Dept: Transformation Charter doesn't adopt blanket approach in EE process
Sports Dept: Transformation Charter doesn't adopt blanket approach in EE process

The department has denied any accusations that the charter will employ anyone regardless of competency.

