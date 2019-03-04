Guest : Debbie On Sunday night we played you a clip of a very frustrated and angry woman. She had woken up in her home to find a burglar in her bedroom. The man fled the house and the shaken woman headed off to Milnerton SAPS to report the matter. In her heartfelt video she posted on social media, the woman says the cops refused to come to her house because they have too few vehicles and staff on a weekend. And they also refused to look for fingerprints leaving her at her wits end.
SAPS let me down
