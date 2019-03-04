Protection Orders Help Victims of Abuse

4 March 2019 9:06 PM

Guest : Sehaam Samaai, Women's Legal Centre director | I'm sure you by now must have seen, or at least heard on eyewitness news the story of recording artist Babes Wudomo. Last night she broadcast her assault by her manager boyfriend Mandla Maphumulo live, on instagram Shocking doesn't being to describe it. And the thing is, there have been allegations of abuse before. But it would appear, no one believe her. Against the word of her power partner. And it got us thinking about how do particularly women break out of cycles of violence. And what legal mechanisms are there to protect victims of abuse.