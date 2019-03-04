Tonight with Lester Podcast

Protection Orders Help Victims of Abuse


Guest : Sehaam Samaai, Women's Legal Centre director | I'm sure you by now must have seen, or at least heard on eyewitness news the story of recording artist Babes Wudomo. Last night she broadcast her assault by her manager boyfriend Mandla Maphumulo live, on instagram Shocking doesn't being to describe it. And the thing is, there have been allegations of abuse before. But it would appear, no one believe her. Against the word of her power partner. And it got us thinking about how do particularly women break out of cycles of violence. And what legal mechanisms are there to protect victims of abuse.

EWN Headlines
Coligny murder witness stands by testimony, claims there were attempts on life
Coligny murder witness stands by testimony, claims there were attempts on life

In an exclusive interview with EWN, Bonakele Pakisi maintained he reflected exactly what he saw in April 2017 when 15-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu was killed

Montclair murders: No signs of break-in, say police
Montclair murders: No signs of break-in, say police

Authorities responded to a call at Islesworth Avenue where the gruesome discovery of five bullet-ridden bodies was made.
McBride laid solid foundation for Ipid, Parly committee told
McBride laid solid foundation for Ipid, Parly committee told

Newly appointed Ipid acting head Victor Senna assured MPs that their efforts to expose police corruption and crime won't be affected as a result of Robert McBride's departure.
