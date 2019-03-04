Work From Home And be More Productive

4 March 2019 9:32 PM

Guest : Advaita Naidoo There's more and more evidence that allowing workers to work remotely from home makes them more productive. It saves costs for the company in office space, materials, and of course supplying coffee, milk and sugar. And of course and it has the broader consequences of easing the burden on the road transport network. INRIX 2018 Global Traffic Scorecard reports that on average Capetonians lose as much as 162 hours a year sitting in traffic. That's 6 whole days and 18 hours. Lets just round it off to 7. You lose 7 days to traffic. But why aren't more companies adopting more effecient methods of worker productivity. Advaita Naidoo, COO at Jack Hammer survey's explains to us why.