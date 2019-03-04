Tonight with Lester Podcast

Work From Home And be More Productive


Guest : Advaita Naidoo There's more and more evidence that allowing workers to work remotely from home makes them more productive. It saves costs for the company in office space, materials, and of course supplying coffee, milk and sugar. And of course and it has the broader consequences of easing the burden on the road transport network. INRIX 2018 Global Traffic Scorecard reports that on average Capetonians lose as much as 162 hours a year sitting in traffic. That's 6 whole days and 18 hours. Lets just round it off to 7. You lose 7 days to traffic. But why aren't more companies adopting more effecient methods of worker productivity. Advaita Naidoo, COO at Jack Hammer survey's explains to us why.

Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
Ramaphosa set to update SA on plans for Eskom, state capture inquiry
Ramaphosa set to update SA on plans for Eskom, state capture inquiry

The Presidency says that President Ramaphosa will also unpack the government’s plans for Eskom during his question and answer session in the National Assembly on 7 March.
Three men identified as suspects in murder of actor Sibusiso Khwinana
Three men identified as suspects in murder of actor Sibusiso Khwinana

Khwinana, who played a lead role in the recently released local movie Matwetwe, was killed in Pretoria last weekend.
RTMC wants taxi driver arrested for deadly Newlands East crash held for 7 days
RTMC wants taxi driver arrested for deadly Newlands East crash held for 7 days

The 33-year-old allegedly skipped a traffic light and rammed into three teenagers who were making their way to school.
