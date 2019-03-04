Grrrrl Camp

4 March 2019 9:58 PM

Guest : Tamarin Morrell The 2018 Grant Thornton International Business Report found less than one-third of senior roles in South Africa are occupied by women. And twenty percent, that's one in five local business still have no women at all in senior positions. This despite women making up 51% of the population. So, what's being done to prepare specifically girl children to push themselves up and through the glass ceilings of corporate and public sector South Africa? Joining us in our studio is Tamarin Morrel GRRRl Camp founder