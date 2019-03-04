Tonight with Lester Podcast

Block Chain can help build democracies


Guest : JP Fabri There's a lot of new phrases in economic and banking floating around lately. Crypto currency. Block Chain. Even me. I feel like I've missed the financial technology bus. And while we may think of these concepts of benefiting the already wealthy, or those with tech savvy, there's been some research into how fintech can help strengthen systems and the administration of particularly emergency economies and democracies. JP Fabri is an economist, blockchain specialist and director at the ARQ Group. He’s in South Africa from Malta to present at the Block Chain Africa Conference in Cape Town from the 5th of March

