MPs debated the proposed name change for Cape Town International Airport to Winnie Mandela International. This was a motioned proposed by the EFF. In the end the motion was amended by the ANC to recognise that it's a decision for the Airports Company and not parliament to make. The debate was quite long, more than an hour.
Winnie Mandela International
7 March 2019 10:59 PM
7 March 2019 10:34 PM
7 March 2019 10:15 PM
7 March 2019 9:39 PM
7 March 2019 9:25 PM
7 March 2019 8:33 PM
6 March 2019 10:50 PM
6 March 2019 9:50 PM
6 March 2019 9:33 PM
6 March 2019 8:57 PM