Chase Rhys : Kinnes

Guest : Chase Rhys The debut novel by Cape Town author Chase Rhys tells the four cape flats yound adults as they navigate growing up in violent and trying conditions. But it also tells the story about dreams, aspirations, that are caught up and stifled in the perpetual cycle of gangs, drugs, crime, and poverty. It's the story of some many people's lives in Cape Town. But what was interesting for me, Is that it's a story written almost entirely in Kaaps, or Cape Flats vernacular. It's afrikaans, but it's almost not. It is its own language. Author Chase Rhys , of Kinnes joins us on the line ...

7 March 2019 10:59 PM
7 March 2019 10:34 PM
7 March 2019 10:15 PM
7 March 2019 9:39 PM
7 March 2019 9:25 PM
7 March 2019 8:33 PM
6 March 2019 10:50 PM
6 March 2019 9:50 PM
6 March 2019 9:33 PM
6 March 2019 8:57 PM
