The Book Shop

5 March 2019 9:39 PM

Guest : Gavin Joachim While we're on the subject of books... And while we're trying to build a culture of reading, and literature in this country I'm really intrigued at how small, owner run bookstores are surviving. And in many cases thriving. There's of course not much of a culture of reading, and when people do buy books it's often at big chain stores like Exclusive Books and Wordsworths. We're not hating on chain stores, there's amazing benefits of getting cheaper books and literature, we're just checking in small businesses, and people with a love for books who have the passion to share the beauty of books.