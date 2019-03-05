5 March 2019 10:39 PM

Guest : Dean Kotze SABC has decided to cancel one of South Africa's favourite soapies, the Bold & the Beautiful. It's been on air for 21 years. I and I'm sure many of you have grown up with the names Brooke, Thorne, Eric, and former Sally Spectra. They were literally institutions. But, the public broadcaster has now decided to call time on the show. They're saying that it just costs too much to buy the rights to air it here, and they're just not getting a return on investment when it comes to ad revenue. But people are upset! Foaming at the mouth! Livid!