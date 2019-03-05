Tonight with Lester Podcast

Last Minute Preparations For The Cycle Tour


Guests : Ian Rodgers                Mariam Jakoet Harris I have a friend. I won't mention the name. He/ or she, got a corporate entry to the Cape Town Cycle tour for this weekend. They've been on a bike since they were a kid. They're going to buy some Lycra and cycling shorts and the short in the week. And then on Sunday, they're going to get on a bike and attempt a 109 kilometer cycle race. I think it's madness. It's inadvisable. But, I'm not going to be able to stop them. So we thought we'd get cycling coach IAN RODGERS on the line to ask for some last minute help.

Cape Cultural Collective

Cape Cultural Collective

7 March 2019 10:59 PM
The story of Jan Van Riebeeck

The story of Jan Van Riebeeck

7 March 2019 10:34 PM
Hiking with Tim Lundy

Hiking with Tim Lundy

7 March 2019 10:15 PM
Elephant poop gin

Elephant poop gin

7 March 2019 9:39 PM
Molo Songololo

Molo Songololo

7 March 2019 9:25 PM
Salesian Life Choices

Salesian Life Choices

7 March 2019 8:33 PM
Beautiful News

Beautiful News

6 March 2019 10:50 PM
Benjy Mudie

Benjy Mudie

6 March 2019 9:50 PM
Celebrity Worship Syndrome

Celebrity Worship Syndrome

6 March 2019 9:33 PM
ASMR

ASMR

6 March 2019 8:57 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Events
AXE THE ACNE WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
AXE THE ACNE WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.

You’ve tried everything… from attacking your pores with all kinds of beauty products, to face masks that are supposed to magically...
Lunch with Pippa Hudson: Live Studio Audience
Lunch with Pippa Hudson: Live Studio Audience

In 2017, SA woke to the shocking news that the Home Affairs Database had been hacked, leaking the details of around 30 million So...
EWN Headlines
Dept concerned about Glenview teachers’ no-show
Dept concerned about Glenview teachers’ no-show

Frustrated parents have been forced to fetch their children from the school earlier on Friday after classes were disrupted.
More evidence surfaces on Eskom’s unlawful pre-payment to Tegeta
More evidence surfaces on Eskom’s unlawful pre-payment to Tegeta

The commission heard this week that normal procurement processes were ignored when Eskom processed the R659 million pre-payment contract with Tegeta.
Overwhelming support for Bo-Kaap heritage protection plan
Overwhelming support for Bo-Kaap heritage protection plan

Properties within this zone are more protected as additional development rules are set over and above the provisions of a base zoning.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us