Last Minute Preparations For The Cycle Tour

5 March 2019 10:37 PM

Guests : Ian Rodgers Mariam Jakoet Harris I have a friend. I won't mention the name. He/ or she, got a corporate entry to the Cape Town Cycle tour for this weekend. They've been on a bike since they were a kid. They're going to buy some Lycra and cycling shorts and the short in the week. And then on Sunday, they're going to get on a bike and attempt a 109 kilometer cycle race. I think it's madness. It's inadvisable. But, I'm not going to be able to stop them. So we thought we'd get cycling coach IAN RODGERS on the line to ask for some last minute help.