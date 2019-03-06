Tonight with Lester Podcast

ASMR


Guest : Dr Anthony Smith It's called ASMR. Autonomous sensory meridian response. And if you search for it on youtube, or even on instagram, millions of videos pop up of people making sounds on a power microphone. And either you're totally grossed out or repulsed.

Margarita Celeste, astrologer

Margarita Celeste, astrologer

10 March 2019 11:01 PM
Spirit Animals

Spirit Animals

10 March 2019 10:01 PM
Rentals : In times of High Rates

Rentals : In times of High Rates

10 March 2019 9:51 PM
Chess star needs help

Chess star needs help

10 March 2019 9:38 PM
Surviving the Cycle Tour

Surviving the Cycle Tour

10 March 2019 9:29 PM
Cape Cultural Collective

Cape Cultural Collective

7 March 2019 10:59 PM
The story of Jan Van Riebeeck

The story of Jan Van Riebeeck

7 March 2019 10:34 PM
Hiking with Tim Lundy

Hiking with Tim Lundy

7 March 2019 10:15 PM
Elephant poop gin

Elephant poop gin

7 March 2019 9:39 PM
Molo Songololo

Molo Songololo

7 March 2019 9:25 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Events
AXE THE ACNE WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
AXE THE ACNE WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.

You’ve tried everything… from attacking your pores with all kinds of beauty products, to face masks that are supposed to magically...
Lunch with Pippa Hudson: Live Studio Audience
Lunch with Pippa Hudson: Live Studio Audience

In 2017, SA woke to the shocking news that the Home Affairs Database had been hacked, leaking the details of around 30 million So...
EWN Headlines
Deal, no deal or delay: How will UK parliament decide on Brexit?
Deal, no deal or delay: How will UK parliament decide on Brexit?

If lawmakers reject a no-deal exit, the government will hold a vote on Thursday to ask parliament whether Brexit should be delayed.
Manyi reiterates apology for 2010 comments about WC coloured people
Manyi reiterates apology for 2010 comments about WC coloured people

In 2010, as the director-general of the Department of Labour, Mzwanele Manyi offended many people when he said there were too many coloured people in the Western Cape.
Buthelezi says culture of corruption has created disrespect for rule of law
Buthelezi says culture of corruption has created disrespect for rule of law

IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi unveiled the 44-year-old organisation’s elections manifesto at the Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us