Guest : Dr Anthony Smith It's called ASMR. Autonomous sensory meridian response. And if you search for it on youtube, or even on instagram, millions of videos pop up of people making sounds on a power microphone. And either you're totally grossed out or repulsed.
|
10 March 2019 11:01 PM
|
10 March 2019 10:01 PM
|
10 March 2019 9:51 PM
|
10 March 2019 9:38 PM
|
10 March 2019 9:29 PM
|
7 March 2019 10:59 PM
|
7 March 2019 10:34 PM
|
7 March 2019 10:15 PM
|
7 March 2019 9:39 PM
|
7 March 2019 9:25 PM