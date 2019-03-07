Guest : Patrick Solomons | Director at Molo Songololo | You may remember a little magazine called Molo Songololo. But beyond that Molo Songololo is an organisation that's celebrating 40 years of protecting and fighting for children's rights. Director Patrick Solomons joins us on the line.
