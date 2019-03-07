Elephant poop gin

7 March 2019 9:39 PM

Guest : Les Ansley There's a new gin on the market. And it's made of Elephant Poop. Indlovu Gin ... And as you bright sparks know ... Indlovu is isiZulu for Elephant. And if this discussion is already making you thirsty, Husband and wife pairing Les and Paula Ansley had the idea of bringing you your favourite with a unique twist. We now have the makers of Indlovu Gin on the line. Les Ansley chats to Lester Kiewit.