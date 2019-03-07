The story of Jan Van Riebeeck

7 March 2019 10:34 PM

Guest : Patric Tariq Mellet He's a name that's omnipresent in Cape Town, and South Africa. He schools, monuments, high streets named in his honour. But he's probably the most maligned figure in South African history. We're talking Jan Van Riebeek. And as we remember from our old history books. The man sent to set up a refreshment station at the Cape of Good Hope in 1652. We're not having this conversation to hold any tribute to the man. But I think we need to find out why after more than 350 years, Jan van Riebeek remains this presense in South African culture, in our political references. And we're joined by our resigned History and Heritage Activist Patric Tariq Mellet.