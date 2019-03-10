Guest : Reyaan Traut We kick off tonight with Reyaan Traut who has been on the show a couple of times, Reyaan lost his arm in a tragic motorbike accident. This didn't break Reyaan's spirit. He's been practising hard & took part in his first Cape Town Cycle Tour.
Surviving the Cycle Tour
