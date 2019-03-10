Chess star needs help

10 March 2019 9:38 PM

Guest : Bukiwe Zingato A mere 2 years after taking up the game of chess , Amahle Zenzile was racking up victories & is currently ranked the 3rd best player in the Western Cape and for her age category and is in the top 20 players in South Africa. Amahle has qualified to represent Western Province at the SAJZZ where she qualified for the next round where she can go on to achieve SA colours at the SAJCC CLosen in Boksburg running from the 16-23 of March . With money a bit tight her close friend and fellow chess player Trinity Van Beeck started a BackaBuddy Campaign to get Amahle to the tournament.