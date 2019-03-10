Tonight with Lester Podcast

Chess star needs help


Guest : Bukiwe Zingato A mere 2 years after taking up the game of chess , Amahle Zenzile was racking up victories & is currently ranked the 3rd best player in the Western Cape and for her age category and is in the top 20 players in South Africa. Amahle has qualified to represent Western Province at the SAJZZ where she qualified for the next round where she can go on to achieve SA colours at the SAJCC CLosen in Boksburg running from the 16-23 of March . With money a bit tight her close friend and fellow chess player Trinity Van Beeck started a BackaBuddy Campaign to get Amahle to the tournament.

Luis Gimenez

Luis Gimenez

12 March 2019 9:53 PM
3 kids, 2 Dogs & 1 old house part 2

3 kids, 2 Dogs & 1 old house part 2

12 March 2019 9:35 PM
Rooibos Big in Japan

Rooibos Big in Japan

12 March 2019 9:20 PM
The PR Fallout of ET 302

The PR Fallout of ET 302

12 March 2019 9:02 PM
Beaufort West Lion

Beaufort West Lion

12 March 2019 8:30 PM
#BeautifulNews

#BeautifulNews

11 March 2019 9:52 PM
Knowledge is not change

Knowledge is not change

11 March 2019 9:39 PM
Adoption Sleepover

Adoption Sleepover

11 March 2019 9:03 PM
Psychology of Fear

Psychology of Fear

11 March 2019 8:41 PM
Margarita Celeste, astrologer

Margarita Celeste, astrologer

10 March 2019 11:01 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Events
AXE THE ACNE WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
AXE THE ACNE WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.

You’ve tried everything… from attacking your pores with all kinds of beauty products, to face masks that are supposed to magically...
EWN Headlines
South African doctor killed in Syria airstrike - report
South African doctor killed in Syria airstrike - report

Doctor Feroz Ganchi was working in a refugee camp in the besieged country.
Holomisa: UDM has feasible economic plan to attract election votes
Holomisa: UDM has feasible economic plan to attract election votes

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said that while the ruling party is focusing on attracting international investors to boost the country’s economy, his party wants to look at creating a more conducive climate for local investors.
PIC inquiry hears testimony from HR official
PIC inquiry hears testimony from HR official

A human resources official at the Public Investment Corporation continues giving testimony at the commission of inquiry into the corporation.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us