Psychology of Fear

11 March 2019 8:41 PM

Guest : Charissa Bloomberg | Psychologist at Hidden Dimensions Corporate Training | Ethiopian Airlines said Monday it had grounded its Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet after a crash that killed 149 passengers and eight crew. All 157 people on board died when Nairobi-bound Flight ET 302 came down just six minutes after taking off from Addis Ababa. Some airlines are grounding their Boeing 737's & those who aren't are being taken to task by the public. At any given moment there are thousands and thousands of planes in the air all over the world so why does one crash get everybody panicked? Joining us on the line id psychologist Charissa Bloomberg