11 March 2019 9:03 PM

Guest : Tholakele Antamu Tholakele Antamu, an adoption mentor and trauma practitioner, she joins us live in our CapeTalk studio to talk about her brainchild, Adoption Sleepover SA . Thola was adopted by her mother Vanda in 1989 & also does motivational speaking related to adoption all over South Africa The ASSA is a sleepover for adopted children & consist of myriad activities, involving psychology, play therapy, movement therapy, facilitation, child minding and Creative Grief, Trauma and Loss Studies.