Knowledge is not change

11 March 2019 9:39 PM

Guest : Jeremy Barthy In the light of revelations about state capture, the Zondo Commission, the Gupta’s and BOSSASA, most South Africans believe that things will change because we now have knowledge. We know how things went wrong and they won’t go wrong again. But according to Change specialist Jeremy Barty, this isn’t true - knowledge is not enough to make change happen. Knowledge doesn’t make you change, what you do with the knowledge is what makes you change. In short, knowledge helps you understand what you need to do in order to change. We have to use our whole brain to change, half isn’t enough. Jeremy Barthy Change specialist joins us on the line