The PR Fallout of ET 302

12 March 2019 9:02 PM

Guest : Samantha Perry Boeing aircraft ave a massive PR problem, two of their 737 Max 8 planes have crashed in the last 6 months, Airliners around the world have grounded their fleets of 737 Max 8's & others are " in constant dialogue with the authorities" How does a company like Boeing handle the PR fallout from such a tragic event? PR specialist Samantha Perry from Irvine partners joins us on the line from Addis Ababa, She was on an Ethiopian Airlines flight on Sunday and had no idea another Ethiopian plane had crashed.