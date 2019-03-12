Rooibos Big in Japan

12 March 2019 9:20 PM

Guest : Martin Bergh We all enjoy a good cup of Rooibos. And it's a favourite the world over. I know that when I see Chinese tourists, particularly sailors who dock here in table bay harbour and do their shopping at the waterfront. They hoard the rooibos. They walk out with shopping bags full. But I was quite surprised to find that rooibos is off to a slow start in another east Asian country, japan. Only in the last five years has rooibos's presence tripled in mainstream Japanese supermarkets.