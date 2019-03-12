3 kids, 2 Dogs & 1 old house part 2

12 March 2019 9:35 PM

Guest : Cindy Alfino Well-known blogger, Cindy Alfino along with her husband Seth, has set off on a yearlong adventure... with their three young kids. About a year ago, the couple grappled with the decision to up and leave the rat race. And of course having three kids, two dogs and a old house house to look after, this makes the decision so much tougher. But in July last year Cindy and Seth decided to go for it, to live the dream. And packed those kids, and dogs into a different type of home. An old 1978 camper van.