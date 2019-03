Karoo Lion has been captured

13 March 2019 8:20 PM

Guest : Reynold Thakuli |Gm Media Liaison at Sanparks| Juanita Hutchings The Lion that escaped from the Karoo National Park has finally been captured near Sutherland after weeks on the run. Joining us on the line is Rey Thakhuli from SanParks , also on the line is Juanita Hutchings from Kambro kind Guest House.