ANC Candidate List & Small Political Parties


Guest : Sanusha Naidu  Political parties have submitted their paperwork, their deposits, and their candidate lists to the IEC. Political parties have to pay R200 000 rand to appear on the National Ballot, and R45 000 for every provincial election they contest. If they win at least one seat in any of these contests, they get that deposit back. If they fail, that deposit gets forfeited to treasury. Quite interesting was the ANC's list. The party has for several months now been combing through the list, sifting through the candidates. But, what's quite interesting several names have been included that have do raise some question marks. Malusi Gigaba, Bathabile Dlamini, Nomvula Mokonyane, all have serious question marks over their heads. Been named in reports, and testimony before the Zondo Commission. Bathabile Dlamini - we can't ignore her role in the SASSA debacle. It just shows how divided the party is, when we have Cyril Ramaphosa, under a campaign theme of a New Dawn, has to make compromises.

Cyclone Idai

19 March 2019 10:08 PM
End of Fire Season

19 March 2019 9:30 PM
Dangers of Loadshedding

19 March 2019 8:39 PM
#BeautifulNews

18 March 2019 9:57 PM
Up cycling plastic & building houses

18 March 2019 9:52 PM
Cyril on the train

18 March 2019 9:19 PM
Cyclone Idai

18 March 2019 8:55 PM
Omotoso rape trial

18 March 2019 8:39 PM
Thokozani Mhlambi : Cellist

17 March 2019 11:01 PM
New Zealand funerals planned

17 March 2019 10:24 PM
EWN Headlines
Mozambique starts 3 days of mourning after cyclone kills hundreds
Mozambique starts 3 days of mourning after cyclone kills hundreds

Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi said in a televised statement on Tuesday that the cyclone had killed more than 200 people in Mozambique but that more bodies were still being discovered.
Cape Chamber of Commerce: Load shedding may ruin small businesses
Cape Chamber of Commerce: Load shedding may ruin small businesses

Eskom and government say there’s no quick fix to the country's electricity issues, with months of load shedding still expected.
Convicted fraudster Rubben Mohlaloga removed as Icasa boss
Convicted fraudster Rubben Mohlaloga removed as Icasa boss

In accordance with the Icasa Act, a councillor who is convicted of a crime, including fraud, is disqualified from holding office.
