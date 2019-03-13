Tonight with Lester Podcast

Gauteng MEC


Guest : Micah Reddy | Investigative journalist at amaBhungane. | MEC for Sport Faith Mazibu can be heard demanding the construction of facilities using - what she calls - her money for her party to use for election campaign purposes. Mazibuko can be heard screaming and demanding staff expedite build programmes before the elections. But what it shows his her disregard for proper procurement procedure and tender regulations According to a report published by the AmaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism, with the audio in question, Mazibuko can be heard demanding that socalled combi courts planned for disadvantaged communities be built earlier than planned as the party needed to use them to win elections.

EWN Headlines
Mozambique, Zimbabwe cyclone deaths exceed 300 as UN boosts aid
Mozambique, Zimbabwe cyclone deaths exceed 300 as UN boosts aid

Four days after Tropical Cyclone Idai made landfall, emergency teams in central Mozambique fanned out in boats and helicopters, seeking to pluck survivors from roofs and treetops in an inland sea of floodwater, sometimes in the dead of night.
Motsoaledi: It's immoral to campaign at hospitals
Motsoaledi: It's immoral to campaign at hospitals

The Health Minister wouldn't be drawn on who the culprits were but warned that hospitals were not fair game when it came to electioneering.
Nile crisis must be solved to avoid conflict - report
Nile crisis must be solved to avoid conflict - report

Egypt, which relies almost totally on the Nile for irrigation and drinking water, fears the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam being built on the Blue Nile could reduce its water supplies.
