Gauteng MEC

13 March 2019 9:12 PM

Guest : Micah Reddy | Investigative journalist at amaBhungane. | MEC for Sport Faith Mazibu can be heard demanding the construction of facilities using - what she calls - her money for her party to use for election campaign purposes. Mazibuko can be heard screaming and demanding staff expedite build programmes before the elections. But what it shows his her disregard for proper procurement procedure and tender regulations According to a report published by the AmaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism, with the audio in question, Mazibuko can be heard demanding that socalled combi courts planned for disadvantaged communities be built earlier than planned as the party needed to use them to win elections.