Guest : Richard Hardiman WasteShark, an automated marine robot that gobbles up plastic & the brain child of local boy Richard Hardiman has been let loose in North Devon, UK . The project is sponsored by the World Wildlife Fund and WasteShark goes around collection plastics in the water, it was first introduced at the V&A waterfront last year in a pilot project.
Waste Shark
