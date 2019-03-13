BeautifulNews

13 March 2019 9:49 PM

Guest : Tegan Phillips Tegan Phillips was en route to an office job. The prospect bored her. While completing her studies, a competition to win a bike and cycle across Spain caught her eye. Phillips had no touring experience, just a need for adventure. The 22-year-old doodled a humorous comic as her entry – and won. During her journey through unfamiliar towns and mountains, Phillips illustrated her experiences as cartoons. Upon her return, she realised she’d caught a travel bug. So Phillips got back on her bike, her bags stuffed with pens and notebooks, and set off on a new path. In 2015, Phillips and her family crossed 11 000 kilometres through Southern and Eastern Africa. Phillips then designed a 25-day Iron Man-style triathlon across New Zealand. She faced anxiety, exhaustion, and fears of swimming in freezing waters. Along the way, Phillips kept drawing. Contentment followed with each scratch of her pen.