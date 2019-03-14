Uber Drivers Safety

14 March 2019 9:32 PM

Guest : Siya And last week a Taxify, a company now called Bolt, driver died in hospital after being stabbed while responding to a trip request in Durbanville. He was found, severely injured, by a passing motorist in Langa. It brings into focus the safety of not only drivers but also passengers. You and I who use these service. We've tried to get hold of representatives of these companies to come on air, but to no avail.