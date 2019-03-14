Uber Drivers Safety

Guest : Siya And last week a Taxify, a company now called Bolt, driver died in hospital after being stabbed while responding to a trip request in Durbanville. He was found, severely injured, by a passing motorist in Langa. It brings into focus the safety of not only drivers but also passengers. You and I who use these service. We've tried to get hold of representatives of these companies to come on air, but to no avail.
Emotional caller describes evading car being stones on Baden Powell Drive
