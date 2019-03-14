Tonight with Lester Podcast

Naked Girls Reading


Guests : Kelly Smith Naked Girls Reading is a nude literary salon that takes place in twenty cities around the world and on five different continents. What do they do? Well at each event, a small cast of beautiful ladies remove their clothing (yes, all of it) and read personal selections of books and literature to the audience. Sounds simple enough.                   

Faried Swartz

20 March 2019 9:56 PM
Deep Sea Diving Attempt

20 March 2019 9:35 PM
Beautiful News

20 March 2019 9:20 PM
Cyclone Idai

20 March 2019 9:15 PM
Chrysalis Academy helping motorists

20 March 2019 8:54 PM
Fake vegans

20 March 2019 8:28 PM
Emotional caller describes evading car being stones on Baden Powell Drive

20 March 2019 3:43 PM
Book Beak

19 March 2019 10:12 PM
Cyclone Idai

19 March 2019 10:08 PM
End of Fire Season

19 March 2019 9:30 PM
CARTOON: Eskom Sucks
CARTOON: Eskom Sucks

By Dr Jack & Curtis.
Allandale substation back online after fire
Allandale substation back online after fire

Midrand including Rabie Ridge, Mayibuye and Commercial Extension 9 were affected and left in the dark for several hours.
City of CT pins hopes on court to help alleviate load shedding pain
City of CT pins hopes on court to help alleviate load shedding pain

The DA-run City of Cape Town has taken the national Energy Department to court to allow independent power producers to supply the city with electricity.
