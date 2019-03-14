Guests : Kelly Smith Naked Girls Reading is a nude literary salon that takes place in twenty cities around the world and on five different continents. What do they do? Well at each event, a small cast of beautiful ladies remove their clothing (yes, all of it) and read personal selections of books and literature to the audience. Sounds simple enough.
Naked Girls Reading
|
20 March 2019 9:56 PM
|
20 March 2019 9:35 PM
|
20 March 2019 9:20 PM
|
20 March 2019 9:15 PM
|
20 March 2019 8:54 PM
|
20 March 2019 8:28 PM
|
Emotional caller describes evading car being stones on Baden Powell Drive
|
20 March 2019 3:43 PM
|
19 March 2019 10:12 PM
|
19 March 2019 10:08 PM
|
19 March 2019 9:30 PM