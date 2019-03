Home Security and Load Shedding

17 March 2019 9:38 PM

Guest : Ridwaan Mathews | Managing Director at Sniper Security | It then got us thinking just what impact load shedding has on our safety. Electric gates tend to malfunction, Alarm systems don't work, if their internal batteries run out. Just how can you ensure your personal safety during load shedding. Joining us now is security expert, and Managing Director of Sniper Security Ridwaan Matthews.