New Zealand : Cape Town's Response

17 March 2019 9:46 PM

Guest : Michael Weeder There've been scores of memorials for the 50 people killed in those mosque attacks in Christchurch in New Zealand. And in South Africa, people have been showing their solidarity too. Outside mosques throughout the city, people gathered since friday. And then tonight, outside St George's Cathedral, in the CBD, an inter-faith vigil was held following this evenings even song. Joining us now is Dean of St. George's Cathedral, Michael Weeder.