Tonight with Lester Podcast

New Zealand : Cape Town's Response


Guest : Michael Weeder There've been scores of memorials for the 50 people killed in those mosque attacks in Christchurch in New Zealand. And in South Africa, people have been showing their solidarity too. Outside mosques throughout the city, people gathered since friday. And then tonight, outside St George's Cathedral, in the CBD, an inter-faith vigil was held following this evenings even song. Joining us now is Dean of St. George's Cathedral, Michael Weeder.

Jed Petersen : UNIT 5

28 March 2019 10:06 PM
Sio for the True Music Series

28 March 2019 9:47 PM
Tech Talk with Nazareen

28 March 2019 9:40 PM
Hiking with Tim Lundy

28 March 2019 8:56 PM
Patric Tariq Mellet

28 March 2019 8:39 PM
Beautiful News Winner

27 March 2019 10:03 PM
Legal Help with William Booth

27 March 2019 9:48 PM
My experience in Beira

27 March 2019 9:47 PM
Weekly Politics Wrap

27 March 2019 9:30 PM
South African Revenue Service has a new commissioner

27 March 2019 8:34 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
ABSA Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
Jesse Duarte: There are no facts to back Agrizzi’s ANC bribe claim
Angelo Agrizzi told the commission that several high-ranking party members were on Bosasa’s payroll to secure, among others, government tenders.
No-deal Brexit fears rise as parliament sinks May’s deal
The decision to reject a stripped-down version of PM Theresa May’s divorce deal has left it totally unclear how, when or even whether Britain will leave the EU.
Crisis drives SA to Zimbabwe cargo shuttle
As Zimbabwe’s economic situation has dramatically deteriorated, pushing inflation above 50%, shortages of household essentials have become widespread.
