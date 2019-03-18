Guests : Devon Koen William Booth Last week in the Tim Omotoso trial, Judge Mandela Makaula was forced to recuse himself. Why? Well it was because it was revealed that certain state witnesses in the case have been staying in a guest house owned by the judges wife. ........the trial will now have to start over....
Omotoso rape trial
