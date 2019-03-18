Tonight with Lester Podcast

Cyclone Idai


Guests : Ian Scher, CEO of Rescue South Africa |                Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobhozi | Spokesperson at Sa National Defence Force | Ian Scher from Rescue SA is in Beira, Mozambique in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai & he is very concerned for the survivors of the disaster. There is a urgent need for more helicopters to assist with rescues. In an interview with Al Jazeera President Filipe Nyusi said he feared the death toll could rise to well over 100 people and that thousands of people are at risk . Mozambique is not alone. Zimbabwe is also reporting dozens of deaths. Malawi has also not been spared. South Africa, will of course feel the effects as well with thousands of people being displaced and seeking refugee. Humanitarian groups are on the ground there.

31 March 2019 10:40 PM
31 March 2019 10:01 PM
31 March 2019 9:32 PM
27 killed, hundreds injured, in Nepal storm
27 killed, hundreds injured, in Nepal storm

Five children were among the dead, the home ministry said, as rescuers battled to get relief supplies to the region and evacuate the injured.
Motive for Hout Bay deadly taxi shooting still unknown
Motive for Hout Bay deadly taxi shooting still unknown

The exact motive for the attack in which four people were killed and two more wounded is being investigated by police, but it's strongly believed to stem from a feud between taxi organisations.

'It was not a gift or a favour' - Andile Ramaphosa on R2m from Bosasa
'It was not a gift or a favour' - Andile Ramaphosa on R2m from Bosasa

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa's son admitted that Bosasa paid his company Blue Crane Capital the money as part of a business deal, which he now regrets.
