Guests : Ian Scher, CEO of Rescue South Africa | Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobhozi | Spokesperson at Sa National Defence Force | Ian Scher from Rescue SA is in Beira, Mozambique in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai & he is very concerned for the survivors of the disaster. There is a urgent need for more helicopters to assist with rescues. In an interview with Al Jazeera President Filipe Nyusi said he feared the death toll could rise to well over 100 people and that thousands of people are at risk . Mozambique is not alone. Zimbabwe is also reporting dozens of deaths. Malawi has also not been spared. South Africa, will of course feel the effects as well with thousands of people being displaced and seeking refugee. Humanitarian groups are on the ground there.
Cyclone Idai
