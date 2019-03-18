Guest : Axolile Notywala | Solly Moeng | President Ramaphosa was on the election campaign trail this morning when he took a train in Pretoria, only for the train to grind to a halt near Marabastad & apparently it wasn't due to loadshedding. Commuters took the opportunity to complain to the President about the terrible rail service. Joining us on the line from Johannesburg is Axolile Notywala from the Social Justice Coalition *+&^ Unite Behind, Solly Moeng also joins us
Cyril on the train
